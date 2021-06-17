Rory McIlroy advocates banning of green-reading books on PGA Tour

Golfer Rory McIlroy feels green-reading books should be banned for the "greater good of the game". Some reports have suggested that the PGA Tour Player Advisory Council wants to ban the books.

Speaking a day before the start of the 121st US Open, McIlroy said he would like to see players not using them anymore. "Look, everything that's talked about in those meetings is somewhat confidential, but what I can say, I think -- I use a greens book, and I'd like to get rid of them," said McIlroy.

"I think everyone is in the same boat, most guys on TOUR are in the same boat, that if it's going to be available to us and it helps us, people are going to use it, but I think for the greater good of the game, I'd like to see them be outlawed and for them not to be used anymore," he added. The star golfer said the green books don't offer an advantage but take away the skill needed to excel in the sport.

"It's not that it's an advantage really, it's just taking away a skill that takes time and practice to be mastered," said McIlroy. "I think reading greens is a real skill that some people are better at than others, and it just nullifies that. It nullifies that advantage that people have," he added.

McIlroy feels the green books have made players lazier as people don't put the stipulated time to prepare the way they used to before. "Yeah, honestly, I think it's made everyone lazier. People don't put in the time to prepare the way they used to, and that's why you see so many more players at Augusta, for example, take their time around the greens, hit so many more putts, it's because they have to," said McIlroy.

"It's because there is no greens book at Augusta. Look, it might take practice rounds, it might make practice rounds a little longer, and you might have to do a little bit more work. "But I think, once we get to the tournament rounds, it will speed up play, and I think it will help the guys who really have done their homework, it will help them stand out a little bit more," he added. (ANI)

