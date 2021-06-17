Sports News Roundup: Mets top Cubs despite Jacob deGrom's exit; French fantasy attack seeks lift off against Hungary and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Mets top Cubs despite Jacob deGrom's exit

Advertisement

Jacob deGrom pitched three perfect innings before exiting with right shoulder soreness, but the Mets' bullpen finished the job as New York earned a 6-3 victory over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. Seven New York pitchers combined on a three-hitter, and the Mets will look to complete a four-game series sweep Thursday.

Soccer-UEFA hoping UK will allow overseas fans for final Euro games

UEFA hopes negotiations with the UK government on lifting quarantine restrictions for overseas fans will result in a change that allows them to attend the semi-finals and final of the Euro 2020 tournament at Wembley Stadium. Under current regulations in England, fans travelling from countries on the government's 'amber list' must quarantine for 10 days on arrival in the country, making it difficult for them to fly in for games.

Soccer-French fantasy attack seeks lift off against Hungary

There was huge excitement when France coach Didier Deschamps unleashed his fantasy football attack against Germany on Monday but following a 1-0 win in their Euro 2020 opener it was the midfield that earned rave reviews. Deschamps started with an attacking trident of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema for the first time in a competitive game but it was an own goal by Germany defender Mats Hummels that decided the Group F clash.

Golf-Koepka makes steady start at fog-delayed U.S. Open

Twice champion Brooks Koepka began his bid for a fifth major with a routine par at Torrey Pines where fog delayed the start of the U.S. Open by 90 minutes and made it unlikely first-round action would be completed on Thursday. Play was originally scheduled to begin at 6:45 a.m. PT (1345 GMT) but golfers who arrived for early tee times were instead greeted by a marine layer that covered the par-71 South course, which sits atop the cliffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Soccer-Yarmolenko helps Ukraine beat N Macedonia to end losing streak

Andriy Yarmolenko grabbed a goal and an assist as Ukraine beat North Macedonia 2-1 on Thursday to end a run of six consecutive losses at the European Championship and boost their chances of reaching the knockout stages. North Macedonia, who also lost 3-1 to Austria in their first game, have not rolled over as easily as some thought, but their hopes of reaching the last 16 in their maiden Euros appearance depend on beating the Netherlands in their final Group C game.

Soccer-Ukraine affected by nerves in win over North Macedonia - Shevchenko

Ukraine struggled to conquer their nerves against North Macedonia at the European Championship, coach Andriy Shevchenko said after his team's nail-biting 2-1 victory at the National Arena Bucharest on Thursday. Shevchenko's team dominated the first half against the lowest-ranked side at the finals, going into the interval two goals ahead, but went off the boil in the second half, nearly conceding from North Macedonia's first attack.

Soccer-Denmark and Belgium pause Euro clash to honour Eriksen

Denmark and Belgium stopped their Euro 2020 Group B clash on Thursday for a minute's applause as a tribute to Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest in the Danes' opener against Finland at the Parken Stadium. As the stadium match clock showed minute 10 - Eriksen's shirt number - Belgium's Dries Mertens brought play to a halt and the players applauded as the Danish crowd unfurled a banner saying: "All of Denmark is with you Christian".

Tennis-Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics to prolong career

Rafa Nadal pulled out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, saying he took the decision after consultations with his team in a bid to prolong his career. The 35-year-old Spaniard said the two-week gap between the French Open and Wimbledon -- which starts on June 28 -- was not enough time for him to recuperate after a demanding claycourt season where he played in five tournaments.

Motor racing-Mercedes modify Hamilton's 'magic' button after Baku blow

Mercedes have modified a 'magic button' on Lewis Hamilton's steering wheel to prevent a repeat of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix error that cost the seven times world champion the Formula One championship lead. Hamilton revealed after the June 6 race in Baku that he had accidentally hit the button at the re-start, leaving him without rear brakes into the first corner and sending him off track and from second to 15th.

Tennis: U.S. Open to be held with full capacity crowds

The U.S. Open will be at full capacity throughout its two-week duration in 2021, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced on Thursday, making it the first Grand Slam to be played at 100% capacity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament was held without spectators in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be the first Grand Slam to have full attendance since the Australian Open last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)