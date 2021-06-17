Soccer-De Ligt returns for Dutch, Austria bring in Gregoritsch

Dutch central defender Matthijs de Ligt earned a starting spot for their Euro 2020 Group C game against Austria on Thursday, after the 21 year-old missed their opening victory over Ukrainedue due to injury.

Coach Frank de Boer dropped Jurrien Timber in favour of De Ligt in the only change and kept with a 3-5-2 system with Wout Weghorst and Memphis Depay up front. Austria will be without striker Marko Arnautovic, who was suspended for one game for insulting another player in the team's 3-1 victory over North Macedonia on Sunday after scoring as a substitute.

Michael Gregoritsch, who also scored, replaces Sasa Kalajdzic in attack. Netherlands: Maarten Stekelenburg; Patrick van Aanholt, Daley Blind, Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries, Matthijs de Ligt; Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Georginio Wijnaldum (captain); Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst

Austria: Daniel Bachmann; Andreas Ulmer, Aleksandar Dragovic, Martin Hinteregger, David Alaba (captain), Stefan Lainer; Marcel Sabitzer, Christoph Baumgartner, Xaver Schlager, Konrad Laimer; Michael Gregoritsch

