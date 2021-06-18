Left Menu

Soccer-Maguire 'will be involved' against Scotland, says Southgate

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-06-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 00:07 IST
Central defender Harry Maguire is avaliable for England's Euro 2020 clash with Scotland at Wembley on Friday, manager Gareth Southgate said.

Southgate said on Thursday that all 26 members of his squad had trained ahead of the Group D game and Maguire would be "involved" though not necessarily as a starter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

