Left Menu

Soccer-Aston Villa re-sign Young from Inter Milan

Young, 35, has signed a one-year contract with Villa after helping Inter win the Serie A title under Antonio Conte last season. "Ashley brings with him a wealth of experience of top-level football both at club and international level and he is joining having just won a league championship in Italy," Villa head coach Dean Smith said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 00:20 IST
Soccer-Aston Villa re-sign Young from Inter Milan

Former England international Ashley Young has joined Aston Villa on a free transfer from Inter Milan, returning to the club a decade after he left for Manchester United, the Premier League side announced on Thursday. Young, 35, has signed a one-year contract with Villa after helping Inter win the Serie A title under Antonio Conte last season.

"Ashley brings with him a wealth of experience of top-level football both at club and international level and he is joining having just won a league championship in Italy," Villa head coach Dean Smith said in a statement. "He is a player who can play in a number of positions and, having spoken to him at length, I know he is determined to make a real impact with us this season."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
2
This deep-sea creature is long-armed, bristling with teeth, and the sole survivor of 180 million years of evolution

This deep-sea creature is long-armed, bristling with teeth, and the sole sur...

 Australia
3
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021