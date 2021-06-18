Soccer-England's Kane aims to meet stricken Eriksen after Euros

England captain Harry Kane hopes to meet up with former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Christian Eriksen once the European Championship is over. Eriksen collapsed after suffering a cardiac attack during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland and is recovering in hospital.

"Obviously to watch it last week and see it happen was really hard," Kane told a news conference on Thursday. "Thankfully Christian is alive and seems to be doing well. I've not had any contact with him personally but my wife has spoken to his wife and from what I understand everything's going in a good way.

The England striker said players were thinking of the Dane while also trying to focus on the tournament. "Christian is in all of our hearts. Not just our team but the whole football family," he said.

"It's a reminder of how quickly things can change in life. Never to take things for granted. We want to wish him well, wish him all the best. I hope to see him soon personally. Hopefully after this tournament we get to do that." Asked if he would pay tribute to Eriksen if he scores against Scotland at Wembley on Friday, Kane said: "I'll have to score a goal first before I can think of anything like that.

"We'll see what happens. Christian is a good friend. The most important thing is he knows we're all thinking of him and obviously that he is getting better day by day." Denmark's team doctor said on Thursday that the midfielder will get a heart starter device implanted.

