Soccer-Brazil's America win first point with 0-0 draw v Cuiaba
America Mineiro won their first point of Brazil's Serie A season on Thursday when they drew 0-0 at home to Cuiaba in a scrappy match. Cuiaba have two points after three games and sit in 14th-place in the 20-team league, while America are second bottom with one point from four games.
Reuters | Belo Horizonte | Updated: 18-06-2021 02:44 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 02:44 IST
America Mineiro won their first point of Brazil's Serie A season on Thursday when they drew 0-0 at home to Cuiaba in a scrappy match. The home side had more of the play and more of the chances but could not score the goal that would give them a first win of the campaign.
The result means the two teams, both promoted to the top tier last season, are still winless. Cuiaba have two points after three games and sit in 14th-place in the 20-team league, while America are second bottom with one point from four games.
