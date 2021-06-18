Left Menu

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 president considering cap of 10,000 spectators -paper

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-06-2021 03:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 03:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

The president of Tokyo 2020 organising committee, Seiko Hashimoto, said in an interview she was considering adopting a cap of 10,000 spectators for Tokyo Olympic stadiums, the Sankei newspaper said on its web site on Thursday evening.

The final decision will be made at a meeting to be held as early as June 21 among Tokyo 2020 organisers, the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, Japanese government and Tokyo Metropolitan government, the paper said.

