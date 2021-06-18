Golf-'Dinged' Mickelson frustrated by phone noise in poor Open start

Phil Mickelson's love affair with his hometown fans was put on hold when a spectator's phone "dinged" him several times during the opening round at the U.S. Open on Thursday.

A day after his 51st birthday, Mickelson was hardly in a celebratory mood after a four-over-par 75 at Torrey Pines left his hopes of completing the career grand slam hanging by a thread. Normally reluctant to say anything remotely critical of fans, Mickelson was clearly frustrated enough to address the issue after being distracted by a phone "dinging" several times as he prepared for his second shot at his fourth hole, the par-five 13th.

Mickelson prefaced his remarks by acknowledging that dealing with distractions was part of professional golf now that crowds have returned following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions. "But I don't understand why you just can't turn that little button on the side into silent," he said. "I probably didn't deal with it internally as well as I could have, or as well as I need to.

"It's the video ding. They just kept going off. Look, it did it the next three or four shots thereafter, too, so it's not like that's the first time, it's just that you had to ask three times. "You have to be able to let that go and not let it get to you and be able to kind of compose yourself and regather your thoughts and so forth, but they certainly didn't do me any favors, either."

Mickelson's mood at the hole soured even further when he ran up a bogey after hitting his second shot into a hazard and then taking a penalty shot. Xander Schauffele, playing in the same group as Mickelson, also spoke of phone distractions.

"I had one go off right in my downswing on 14," Schauffele said. "I think we'll give the fans a little break. They haven't been out in a while either, but if they could silence their phones ... that would be great for us."

The U.S. Open comes less than a month after Mickelson became the oldest ever major champion when he won the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. Mickelson is a six-time U.S. Open runner-up, the only trophy missing from his major resume.

