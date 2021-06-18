Left Menu

Soccer-Colombia draw 0-0 with Venezuela in Copa America clash

An understrength Venezuela shut out a vastly superior Colombia in a 0-0 draw in the Copa America on Thursday. Venezuela, one of only two teams never to have won the Copa America, have one point from two games.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2021 04:43 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 04:43 IST
An understrength Venezuela shut out a vastly superior Colombia in a 0-0 draw in the Copa America on Thursday. Colombia had more than a dozen shots on goal but were thwarted by a combination of poor finishing and stout defending by the Venezuelans, who were without a string of players who tested positive for COVID-19.

The result takes Colombia to the top of Group B with four points from their first two games, a point ahead of Brazil, who play their second match against Peru later on Thursday. Venezuela, one of only two teams never to have won the Copa America, have one point from two games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

