Left Menu

Tokyo 2020 organisers to discuss expert's report suggesting no spectators

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-06-2021 06:45 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 06:45 IST
Tokyo 2020 organisers to discuss expert's report suggesting no spectators
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee have received a report from the government's coronavirus adviser Shigeru Omi on how to host the Games during a pandemic, Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said on Friday.

The report will be discussed during a coronavirus roundtable meeting held during the day, she added.

Local media have reported that Omi's report will include a suggestion that holding the Games without spectators would be least risky, while the government is keen to have spectators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
3
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021