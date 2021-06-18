Tokyo 2020 organisers to discuss expert's report suggesting no spectators

The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee have received a report from the government's coronavirus adviser Shigeru Omi on how to host the Games during a pandemic, Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said on Friday.

The report will be discussed during a coronavirus roundtable meeting held during the day, she added.

Local media have reported that Omi's report will include a suggestion that holding the Games without spectators would be least risky, while the government is keen to have spectators.

