Left Menu

Soccer-Brazil cruise past Peru with 4-0 Copa America win

Neymar saw a penalty award taken away after a review by the Video Assistant Referee, but midway through the second half he angled a low shot past a despairing goalkeeper to double their lead. Substitute Everton Ribeiro made it 3-0 in the 89th minute when he scored from a Richarlison cross, before Richarlison himself claimed a fourth in stoppage time.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 18-06-2021 07:47 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 07:47 IST
Soccer-Brazil cruise past Peru with 4-0 Copa America win
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil scored early in their Copa America tie with Peru on Thursday before adding three more in a comfortable second half to run out 4-0 winners. The result means Brazil, reigning champions, are the first team in the tournament to win both their first games, and immediately go to the top of Group B, two points ahead of Colombia, who drew 0-0 with Venezuela earlier in the day.

Brazil took the lead in the 12th minute when Alex Sandro slammed home a Gabriel Jesus cut-back from six metres out. Neymar saw a penalty award taken away after a review by the Video Assistant Referee, but midway through the second half he angled a low shot past a despairing goalkeeper to double their lead.

Substitute Everton Ribeiro made it 3-0 in the 89th minute when he scored from a Richarlison cross, before Richarlison himself claimed a fourth in stoppage time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021