Left Menu

Soccer-Scotland keen to make amends against England after poor start -McTominay

Scotland are still "hurting" from defeat by the Czech Republic in their Euro 2020 campaign opener, but are keen to make amends against England in Friday's game at Wembley, midfielder Scott McTominay said.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2021 08:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 08:17 IST
Soccer-Scotland keen to make amends against England after poor start -McTominay

Scotland are still "hurting" from defeat by the Czech Republic in their Euro 2020 campaign opener, but are keen to make amends against England in Friday's game at Wembley, midfielder Scott McTominay said. After losing 2-0 to the Czechs on Monday, Scotland know defeat against England could crush hopes of making the last 16.

McTominay said Scotland, playing in their first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup, cannot afford to lose to England, who are in high spirits after a 1-0 win over Croatia. "We're still hurting from Monday. And obviously, for us, it's a real chance now to go and get some points on the board," McTominay told reporters on Thursday.

"You go in to win the game but most definitely don't lose, that's first and foremost. We have to get a result, it's as simple as that. "I'm sure you'll see a big reaction, players hungry to win the game and obviously do it for everyone in Scotland."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021