Left Menu

Soccer-'Underdogs' Wales cannot be written off against Italy -James

"I don't think you ever can (write Wales off)," James told reporters on Thursday. "I think they (Italy) are a great team. They had a great run going into the tournament, they're a new team from the last Euros, lots of new players, not many weaknesses, but we have to fully believe we can go and get a result.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2021 09:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 09:06 IST
Soccer-'Underdogs' Wales cannot be written off against Italy -James

Wales winger Daniel James is confident his team are capable of pulling off an upset against dominant Italy in their final Euro 2020 group game on Sunday, saying the Welsh have "nothing to fear". After a 1-1 draw with Switzerland and a 2-0 win over Turkey, Wales are second in Group A behind leaders Italy, who are on a 29-game unbeaten run and through to the last 16 of the Euros.

A draw with Italy would be enough for Wales to secure second place in the group, earning them a spot for the knockout stages. "I don't think you ever can (write Wales off)," James told reporters on Thursday.

"I think they (Italy) are a great team. They had a great run going into the tournament, they're a new team from the last Euros, lots of new players, not many weaknesses, but we have to fully believe we can go and get a result. "We're underdogs, we've nothing to lose going there. We'll just go in with our heads held high and truly believe that we can go and win it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021