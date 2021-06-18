Golf-Henley, Oosthuizen share first-round U.S. Open lead as big guns lurk

Russell Henley matched his U.S. Open career low to set the first-round pace in the clubhouse on Thursday, though the leaderboard showed some of the sport's biggest stars close behind in this year's quest for the third of golf's majors. American Henley fashioned a four-under-par 67 at Torrey Pines, while South African Louis Oosthuizen was also four under par after 16 holes when play was halted for the day in encroaching gloom.

Oosthuizen was among three dozen players unable to complete the round due to a morning fog delay of 90 minutes. Italian former British Open champion Francesco Molinari and Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello shot three-under 68, while heavyweights Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama and Jon Rahm were among a group on 69.

Rory McIlroy started well and held on for a 70 despite some late struggles, while defending champion Bryson DeChambeau had three successive bogeys at one stage en route to a 73. DeChambeau went directly to the range to hit some balls in the gloom.

Phil Mickelson fared even worse, his hopes of completing the career grand slam by winning the only major that has eluded him hanging by a thread after a 75. American world number 63 Henley entered the week riding a string of poor results but sounded as though it was only natural that he should be on his lofty perch looking down at some of the 'Who's Who' of the sport.

"I don't feel like it's a huge surprise because I've played some good golf in some bigger events in the last year," said the three-time PGA Tour winner. Four-time major winner Koepka, runner-up at last month's PGA Championship, started on the back nine and held the sole lead at one point until a bogey at the picturesque par-three third, where his tee shot into a stiff headwind drifted into a barren penalty area.

"You can't win it today but you can definitely lose it," said Koepka, the game's most fearsome competitor in major championships over the past four years. "Pretty pleased. Not the best, but I'll definitely take it."

"I've just got a good game plan, focused, I know what I'm doing, and I don't try to do anything I can't. It's just all about discipline in a U.S. Open." MICKELSON STRUGGLES

PGA Championship winner Mickelson, playing a day after his 51st birthday and a month after becoming golf's oldest major winner, made two late bogeys en route to his four-over-par 75. The record six-times runner-up was left eight shots back of Henley. Mickelson, who grew up playing city-owned Torrey Pines, started his day at the par-four 10th where he failed to get up and down from a greenside bunker and made bogey.

The left-hander, distracted by a spectator's phone, took a penalty stroke at the par-five 13th after his approach shot settled in a bush near the green. His next shot hit the flag stick and ricocheted back into the rough from where he got up and down for bogey. His day ended ignominiously with two late bogeys.

"I had some chances to get the round a little bit better. Fought hard, made a lot of short putts to kind of keep myself in it and then I ended up bogeying six and seven," said Mickelson. "Two-over would have been a pretty good round and I ended up at four, so I'm a little disappointed about that."

