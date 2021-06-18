Left Menu

Copa America's COVID-19 cases increase 13 to 66

Brazils health ministry said that 66 people connected with the Copa America soccer tournament had contracted COVID-19, an increase of 13 infections from the previous day.The ministry said in a statement on Thursday that 6,521 tests were conducted, with 27 players and staffers of the 10 tournament teams infected plus 39 workers.

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 18-06-2021 09:41 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 09:34 IST
Copa America's COVID-19 cases increase 13 to 66
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil's health ministry said that 66 people connected with the Copa America soccer tournament had contracted COVID-19, an increase of 13 infections from the previous day.

The ministry said in a statement on Thursday that 6,521 tests were conducted, with 27 players and staffers of the 10 tournament teams infected plus 39 workers. Brazil stepped in late as an emergency host despite the country having the second highest number of recorded deaths from the coronavirus in the world, more than 493,000.

Also on Thursday, the Bolivian Football Association said two players tested positive, defender Oscar Ribera and forward Jaume Cuéllar. Bolivian striker Marcelo Martins, who used his Instagram account to criticize CONMEBOL for the COVID-19 cases, backtracked in a statement.

"Regrettably my concern for my situation contracting COVID-19, which stopped me from playing with my beloved national team at their first match at Copa America... was incorrectly interpreted by those who manage my public communications," Martins wrote.

Chile's team also said one of its members was diagnosed with the virus, was without symptoms, and isolated, but did not provide more details.

After CONMEBOL announced its numbers, Venezuelan coach José Peseiro made two more changes due to COVID-19. Jhon Murillo and Jhon Chancellor were replaced by Jan Hurtado and José Manuel Velázquez.

Half of the teams playing in the Copa America have reported COVID-19 cases — Venezuela, Bolivia, Colombia, Peru and Chile.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021