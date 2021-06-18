Osaka to skip Wimbledon but compete at Tokyo Olympics
PTI | London | Updated: 18-06-2021 09:44 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 09:37 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Naomi Osaka's agent says the four-time Grand Slam champion will sit out Wimbledon and compete at the Tokyo Olympics.
Stuart Duguid wrote Thursday in an email that Osaka "is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans." Osaka, a 23-year-old who was born in Japan, withdrew from the French Open after the first round, saying she needed a mental health break.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tokyo Olympics
- Grand Slam
- Japan
- French Open
- Naomi Osaka's
- Osaka
- Olympics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan PM Suga seen calling snap election after Tokyo Games - Asahi
Japan will defend Taiwan if China tries to use force, says ex-US official
Japan PM Suga seen calling snap election after Tokyo Games - Asahi
Men''s doubles team positive for COVID at French Open
Soccer-Ghana player tests positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Japan