Left Menu

Golf-McIlroy in the dark about late birdies at U.S. Open

Rory McIlroy might want to consider putting with his eyes closed after the way he finished the opening round at the U.S. Open on Thursday. McIlroy banged in putts of 20 and seven feet respectively at the final two holes in near darkness at Torrey Pines to boost his chances of at least having a chance to end a seven-year major championship winning drought.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 10:35 IST
Golf-McIlroy in the dark about late birdies at U.S. Open
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Rory McIlroy might want to consider putting with his eyes closed after the way he finished the opening round at the U.S. Open on Thursday.

McIlroy banged in putts of 20 and seven feet respectively at the final two holes in near darkness at Torrey Pines to boost his chances of at least having a chance to end a seven-year major championship-winning drought. Never mind that he could barely see the hole, he struck his uphill birdie putt at the 18th with such conviction that it banged against the back of the cup at speed and fell in.

"The birdie is awesome," said a delighted Northern Irishman of his effort at the last. "I mean, that putt was pretty, I was sort of like, I think it's straight, I'll hit it straight and we'll see.

"But, yeah, it was nice to get in, get an extra hour of sleep tonight and it was a bonus to birdie in as well." He was one of the last players to finish the round, with 36 others having to return early on Friday to complete the final few holes, a result of a morning fog delay of minutes that backed up the afternoon tee times.

McIlroy badly needed a solid start after shooting himself out of contention before he had barely started at the year's previous two majors. He shot an opening 76 and subsequently missed the cut at the Masters, while at the PGA Championship he opened with 75 and never in the hunt en route to a tie for 49th.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021