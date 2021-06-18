Soccer-Juventus honorary chairman Boniperti dies at 92
Juventus honorary chairman and former Italy forward Giampiero Boniperti died aged 92 due to heart failure, Italian media reported on Friday.
Boniperti played for Juventus from 1946-1961, winning five Serie A and two Coppa Italia titles with the club.
