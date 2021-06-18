Left Menu

Soccer-Boniperti, former Juventus leading goal scorer, dies at 92

Giampiero Boniperti, the former Juventus forward and one of Italy's greatest players, has died, the Serie A club said on Friday. Italian media said Boniperti died due to heart failure. Boniperti was Juve's all-time top scorer for more than 40 years until Alessandro Del Piero broke his record of 182 goals in 2006.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 12:52 IST
Soccer-Boniperti, former Juventus leading goal scorer, dies at 92
  • Country:
  • Italy

Giampiero Boniperti, the former Juventus forward and one of Italy's greatest players, has died, the Serie A club said on Friday. He was 92.

He spent his entire playing career at Juventus, winning five Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia titles between 1946 and 1961. With fellow forwards John Charles and Omar Sivori, he was part of the club's 'Magical Trio'. Italian media said Boniperti died due to heart failure.

Boniperti was Juve's all-time top scorer for more than 40 years until Alessandro Del Piero broke his record of 182 goals in 2006. He was also named the Serie A top scorer in the 1947-48 season for his 27 goals. "From up there, now, there is another star in the black and white firmament that shines: it is that of Giampiero Boniperti, one of who gave the most to Juventus," the club said in a statement.

Boniperti had eight goals in 38 games for Italy and played at the 1950 and 1954 World Cups. He also participated at the 1952 Summer Olympics with the Azzuri. He retired in 1961 and became Juve's honorary chairman ten years later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021