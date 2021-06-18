Sports News Roundup: Health experts comment on infection risks for Tokyo Olympics spectators; Olympics-Health experts warn of Olympic COVID-19 threat, prefer no spectators and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Health experts comment on infection risks for Tokyo Olympics spectators

Japan is set to lower its state of emergency measures against the COVID-19 pandemic in the capital, Tokyo, and much of the country, with just over a month remaining until the start of the Summer Olympics on July 23. The government's top health advisor Shigeru Omi on Friday released a report urging Olympic organizers to limit spectators at the Games, saying the event could lead to a resurgence in cases.

Olympics-Health experts warn of Olympic COVID-19 threat, prefer no spectators

Japan's top medical experts warned on Friday that holding the Olympics during the COVID-19 pandemic could increase infections, and said banning all spectators was the least risky option, setting up a possible collision with organizers. The report, led by top health adviser Shigeru Omi, was released after Tokyo 2020's organizing committee chief told the Sankei newspaper she wanted to allow up to 10,000 spectators at stadiums for the global sports extravaganza, which kicks off on July 23.

Soccer-Scotland keen to make amends against England after poor start -McTominay

Scotland is still "hurting" from defeat by the Czech Republic in their Euro 2020 campaign opener, but is keen to make amends against England in Friday's game at Wembley, midfielder Scott McTominay said. After losing 2-0 to the Czechs on Monday, Scotland knows defeat against England could crush hopes of making the last 16.

Golf-Co-leader Oosthuizen back in familiar spot at U.S. Open

Perennial major contender Louis Oosthuizen found himself back in familiar territory, tied for the lead with two holes left when first-round play was halted for the day by darkness at the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines on Thursday. A month after finishing equal second with Brooks Koepka behind Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship, Oosthuizen picked up here next to the Pacific where he left off in the Atlantic at Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

Olympics-Titmus eyeing a golden Olympics for swimmers

It has been some turnaround. For a young woman who came into this week's Australian Olympic swimming trials plagued by questions about a lingering shoulder injury, freestyler Ariarne Titmus has not only blown away the cobwebs but blown away any shred of doubt that she will be a major force next month's Tokyo Games.

Tokyo 2020 organizers to discuss expert's report suggesting no spectators

The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee has received a report from the government's coronavirus adviser Shigeru Omi on how to host the Games during a pandemic, Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said on Friday. The report will be discussed during a coronavirus roundtable meeting held during the day, she added.

Tennis-Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics to prolong career

Rafa Nadal pulled out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, saying he took the decision after consultations with his team in a bid to prolong his career. The 35-year-old Spaniard said the two-week gap between the French Open and Wimbledon -- which starts on June 28 -- was not enough time for him to recuperate after a demanding claycourt season where he played in five tournaments.

MLB roundup: D-backs take record 23rd consecutive road loss

The Arizona Diamondbacks sustained a major league modern-era record 23rd consecutive defeat Thursday afternoon, falling victim to Kevin Gausman's sharp pitching and Curt Casali's big offensive day in a 10-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants. The Diamondbacks claimed the record for themselves after they had matched the infamous feats of the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and 1963 New York Mets on Wednesday night.

Rugby-U.S. name experienced Kelter, Doyle in women's Olympic sevens squad

USA Rugby named its squad for the women's Olympic rugby sevens on Thursday, with two veterans from the Rio Games among those hoping to bring home the Stars and Stripes' first-ever Olympic medal in the event. The team lost in the quarter=finals in 2016, the first year the event featured in the Olympics, and is ranked sixth by World Rugby, after finishing fourth in the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens.

Golf-McIlroy in the dark about late birdies at U.S. Open

Rory McIlroy might want to consider putting with his eyes closed after the way he finished the opening round at the U.S. Open on Thursday. McIlroy banged in putts of 20 and seven feet respectively at the final two holes in near darkness at Torrey Pines to boost his chances of at least having a chance to end a seven-year major championship-winning drought.

