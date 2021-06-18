Left Menu

Olympics-Telford replaces injured Bardsley in Team GB women's soccer squad

English goalkeeper Carly Telford has been included in Britain's women's soccer squad for the Tokyo Olympics after Karen Bardsley withdrew because of injury, Team GB said on Friday. "I am so disappointed for her (Bardsley) but of course tremendously proud to get the chance to play at an Olympic Games," Telford said.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 13:34 IST
Olympics-Telford replaces injured Bardsley in Team GB women's soccer squad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

English goalkeeper Carly Telford has been included in Britain's women's soccer squad for the Tokyo Olympics after Karen Bardsley withdrew because of injury, Team GB said on Friday. Bardsley, who also plays for England, pulled out last weekend after she picked up the injury during a match in the United States National Women's Soccer League last month.

Chelsea keeper Telford, who was part of the England squad that reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2019, will join coach Hege Riise's 18-member group for the Tokyo Games. "I am so disappointed for her (Bardsley) but of course tremendously proud to get the chance to play at an Olympic Games," Telford said. "It is an incredible honor and I will give it all I can."

Britain, who crashed out in the quarter-finals at the 2012 London Olympics, is in Group E this year where they face Chile in the opening game on July 21, followed by hosts Japan three days later and Canada on July 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021