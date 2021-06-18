Left Menu

Soccer-UEFA has contingency plan for London-scheduled Euro 2020 final

UEFA has a contingency plan to replace Wembley as the host for the final of Euro 2020 unless the British government agrees to exempt travelling foreign fans from 10-day quarantine rules, it said on Friday.

Updated: 18-06-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 13:56 IST
UEFA has a contingency plan to replace Wembley as the host for the final of Euro 2020 unless the British government agrees to exempt traveling foreign fans from 10-day quarantine rules, it said on Friday. Tournament organizers have been in negotiations with the government since it postponed plans to end COVID-19 restrictions on June 21.

The Times newspaper reported on Friday that Budapest was the alternative venue being considered if Wembley was not able to accept traveling supporters. The London Stadium is scheduled to host both semi-finals and the final.

"There is always a contingency plan but we are confident that the final week (of matches) will be held in London," UEFA said in a statement. European soccer's governing body said discussions with local authorities centered on allowing fans of participating teams to attend matches "using a strict testing and bubble concept that would mean their stay in the UK would be less than 24 hours and their movements would be restricted to approved transport and venues only."

UEFA said it understood the pressures the government faced. It hoped discussions would reach a "satisfactory conclusion" and was delighted that capacity at Wembley was scheduled to go up to at least 50% for the knock-out round matches.

