Aditi gets off to a tough start at Meijer LPGA Classic

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok endured a disastrous start, carding a triple bogey on the first hole to end 5-over 77 in the opening round of the Meijer LPGA Classic here.

The 23-year-old, who hasn't practiced for six weeks while in India due to the COVID-19 lockdown, now needs a very low round to make the halfway cut at Blythefield Country Club.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Nasa Hataoka, Leona Maguire, Charley Hull, and Lauren Stephenson carded 7-under 65 to share the lead.

It was Nasa's first start since she lost a playoff in the U.S. Women's Open. The 22-year-old birdied three of the last five holes.

Aditi, who is hoping some competitive play will rekindle her form, was happy to be back on the Tour and see action.

''I am feeling happy to be back in the US. Looking forward to restarting my season here in Grand Rapids,'' the golfer said before the start.

''I haven't practiced in the last 6 weeks due to lockdown in India but I feel I've gotten some reps in the last few days. Hopefully will pick up where I left off and take it one week at a time,'' she added.

Ariya Jutanugarn and Min Lee shot 66. Anna Nordqvist was another stroke back with Alison Lee, Sarah Schmelzel, Amy Olson, Sophia Popov, Gabriela Ruffels, Chella Choi, Marina Alex, Su Oh, Xiyu Lin and Pajaree Anannarukarn.

Lexi Thompson, the 2015 winner, was in the large group at 68 that included Inbee Park, sisters Nelly, and Jessica Korda, and Jennifer Kupcho. Top-ranked Young Ko shot 69.

The major KPMG Women's PGA Championship is next week at Atlanta Athletic Club.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)