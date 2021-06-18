WTC final: First session rained out
There will be no play in the first session of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand here on Friday owing to incessant rain.
''Unfortunately there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final,'' the BCCI posted on Twitter.
The match was scheduled to start at 3pm (IST) but the weather ensured that the pitch at the Ageas Bowl was covered and the toss was delayed.
The ICC has kept a reserve day to make up for time lost because of inclement weather.
Rain has been forecast in Southampton for most part of the inaugural title clash in the longest format.
