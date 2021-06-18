Left Menu

Tokyo 2020 chief wants to explore possibility of holding Games with spectators

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-06-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 16:32 IST
Olympics logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo Olympics 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said that she accepts it would be better to have no spectators to lessen the risk of coronavirus infections, following a report from a top coronavirus expert.

However, she also said that the organisers would continue to explore ways to hold the Games safely with spectators, given that other sports events have successfully done so.

She was speaking at a news conference on Friday evening following internal discussions over spectator numbers based on the expert's report, which said no spectators was the least risky option.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

