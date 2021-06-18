Left Menu

COVID-19: Sprint legend Milkha Singh battling away as family prays for best

Track legend Milkha Singh has been under the weather after testing positive for COVID-19, but the 91-year-old is battling away.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 18-06-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 16:58 IST
COVID-19: Sprint legend Milkha Singh battling away as family prays for best
Former India sprinter Milkha Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Track legend Milkha Singh has been under the weather after testing positive for COVID-19, but the 91-year-old is battling away. "It's been a slightly rough day for Milkha Ji. But he is battling away. We continue to pray and hope for the best," read a family statement on Friday.

The former Indian sprinter had tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh before he was admitted to the ICU of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital in Chandigarh. His wife, Nirmal Milkha Singh succumbed to COVID-19 at the age of 85 on June 13.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to the sprint legend and inquired about his health. PM Modi wished Milkha Singh a speedy recovery and hoped he will be back soon to bless and inspire the athletes who are set to participate in the Tokyo Olympics. The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. He still is the only Indian athlete to win Gold in the Asian and Commonwealth Championship. He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor, in recognition of his sporting achievements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021