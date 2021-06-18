Left Menu

Women's Test: India's first innings fold for 231, England enforce follow on

India were forced to follow on after they folded for 231 in their first innings during the opening session on day 3 of the one-off Test against England Women here on Friday.India trailed by 165 runs after England declared their first innings at 395 for 9 on day two on Thursday.India could add just 44 runs from 21.2 overs to their overnight score of 187 for 5. Brief Scores England Women 3969 decl in 121.2 overs.

PTI | Bristol | Updated: 18-06-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 17:19 IST
India were forced to follow on after they folded for 231 in their first innings during the opening session on day 3 of the one-off Test against England Women here on Friday.

India trailed by 165 runs after England declared their first innings at 395 for 9 on day two on Thursday.

India could add just 44 runs from 21.2 overs to their overnight score of 187 for 5. Brief Scores: England Women: 396/9 decl in 121.2 overs. India Women: 231 all out in 81.2 overs (Shefali Verma 96, Smriti Mandhana 78; Deepti Sharma 29 not out; Sophie Ecclestone 4/88).

