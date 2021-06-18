Women's Test: India's first innings fold for 231, England enforce follow on
India were forced to follow on after they folded for 231 in their first innings during the opening session on day 3 of the one-off Test against England Women here on Friday.
India trailed by 165 runs after England declared their first innings at 395 for 9 on day two on Thursday.
India could add just 44 runs from 21.2 overs to their overnight score of 187 for 5. Brief Scores: England Women: 396/9 decl in 121.2 overs. India Women: 231 all out in 81.2 overs (Shefali Verma 96, Smriti Mandhana 78; Deepti Sharma 29 not out; Sophie Ecclestone 4/88).
