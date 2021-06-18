Left Menu

Cricket-Ireland's O'Brien ends ODI career

The 37-year-old's 3619 runs is the third highest from his country and he is Ireland's leading wicket-taker with 114 scalps in one-day internationals. His father Brendan and elder brother Niall also played for Ireland.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-06-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 17:22 IST
Cricket-Ireland's O'Brien ends ODI career
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ireland all-rounder Kevin O'Brien, whose century against England in a 2011 World Cup match remains the fastest hundred in the tournament's history, has quit one-day internationals, Cricket Ireland said on Friday. O'Brien wrote his name in the record books with a 50-ball century in Bangalore 10 years ago when Ireland beat England by three wickets, chasing down a 328-run victory target with five balls to spare.

O'Brien smashed 113, clobbering six sixes in his 63-ball blitz, in the defining knock of his ODI career. "After 15 years playing for Ireland, I feel now is the right time to step away and retire from ODI cricket," O'Brien said in a statement issued by Cricket Ireland.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to represent my country 153 times and the memories I take from them will last a lifetime," added the player who will be available for test and T20 cricket. The 37-year-old's 3619 runs is the third highest from his country and he is Ireland's leading wicket-taker with 114 scalps in one-day internationals.

His father Brendan and elder brother Niall also played for Ireland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021