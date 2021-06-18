The following are the top/expected stories at 1720 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Indian football team coach Igor Stimac's press conference copy.

*Report of day 1 of the World Test final between India and New Zealand in Southampton.

Advertisement

*Report of day 3 of the one-off Test between India Women and England Women in Bristol.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-WTC-IND-NZ-DELAY WTC final: First session rained out Southampton, Jun 18 (PTI) There will be no play in the first session of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand here on Friday owing to incessant rain.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-INNINGS Women's Test: India's first innings fold for 231, England enforce follow on Bristol, Jun 18 (PTI) India were forced to follow on after they folded for 231 in their first innings during the opening session on day 3 of the one-off Test against England Women here on Friday.

SPO-HOCK-OLY-IND-LD SQUAD Ten Olympic debutants in Indian men's hockey squad for Tokyo Games Bengaluru, Jun 18 (PTI) India on Friday named 10 Olympic debutants in its 16-member men's hockey squad, which also features seasoned performers like PR Sreejesh and Manpreet Singh, for the Tokyo Games to be held from July 23 to August 8.

SPO-CRI-WTC-ROHIT Against quality side like NZ, you need to keep things simple and realistic: Rohit Southampton, Jun 18 (PTI) Rohit Sharma believes that keeping things ''simple and realistic'' against a quality side like New Zealand should be the way to go for the Indian team in the Word Test Championship final, the opening day of which has already been affected by a heavy downpour.

SPO-CRI-IPL-FINCH IPL return will be ''hard to justify'' for players who have withdrawn from international tours: Finch Sydney, Jun 18 (PTI) ''Surprised'' to see some of his teammates withdraw from the country's upcoming white-ball tours, limited overs skipper Aaron Finch feels Australian players will have a hard time to justify their participation in the second half of the postponed IPL 2021, given the hectic national schedule.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-SHAFALI Will always regret missing hundred on Test debut but will get one next time: Shafali Verma Bristol, Jun 18 (PTI) She would ''always regret'' missing the hundred in a memorable Test debut but India's teenage batting sensation Shafali Verma says her 96-run knock in the ongoing one-off game against England has also given her confidence to aim higher the next time.

SPO-OLY-SAI-CHOPRA-PHOGAT SAI allows Chopra, Phogat to continue training in Europe ahead of Olympics New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and star wrestler Vinesh Phogat will continue to train in their respective locations in Europe till July 25 before leaving for the Tokyo Olympics, Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Friday.

SPO-GOLF-ADITI Aditi gets off to a tough start at Meijer LPGA Classic Grand Rapids (US), Jun 18 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok endured a disastrous start, carding a triple bogey on the first hole to end 5-over 77 in the opening round of the Meijer LPGA Classic here.

SPO-IOA-SPONSOR IOA ropes in JSW as sponsor for Tokyo Olympics New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The Indian Olympic Association on Friday roped in the JSW Group as another sponsor for the country's Tokyo Olympics contingent.

SPO-ATH-MILKHA Milkha Singh battles ''rough day'', oxygen saturation level dips Chandigarh, Jun 18 (PTI) Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh has developed a fever and his oxygen saturation level has also dropped as he battles to regain his health, after a bout with COVID-19, in the Intensive Care Unit of the PGIMER hospital here on Friday. SPO-TENNIS-IND Noventi Open: Bopanna-Sharan pair ousted after quarterfinal loss Halle (Germany), Jun 18 (PTI) India's Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan were knocked out of the Noventi Open men's doubles event after suffering a straight-set quarterfinal loss here.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-KERALA-COACH ISL: Kerala Blasters appoint Ivan Vukomanovic as new head coach Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 18 (PTI) Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters FC has appointed Serbia's Ivan Vukomanovic as the club's new head coach for the upcoming season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)