Soccer-Hrosovsky, Koscelnik in for Slovakia against unchanged Sweden

Marek Hamsik is set to drop deeper with Ondrej Duda deployed as the lone striker by coach Stefan Tarkovic. Janne Andersson has named an unchanged side, trusting the players whose stalwart defensive display held Spain to a scoreless draw on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 17:42 IST
Patrik Hrosovsky and Martin Koscelnik replace Jakub Hromada and Lukas Haraslin in Slovakia's lineup for their Euro 2020 Group E clash against an unchanged Sweden in St. Petersburg on Friday.

Hrosovsky, who will slot into a defensive midfield position, and Koscelnik, who will be deployed on the wing in a 4-2-3-1 formation, both saw action as second-half substitutes in Slovakia's opening 2-1 win over Poland. Marek Hamsik is set to drop deeper with Ondrej Duda deployed as the lone striker by coach Stefan Tarkovic.

Janne Andersson has named an unchanged side, trusting the players whose stalwart defensive display held Spain to a scoreless draw on Monday. Fullback Mikael Lustig has recovered from tweaking his groin against Spain and is fit to start, while winger Dejan Kulusevski has returned following a positive COVID-19 test and is named on the bench for the Swedes.

TEAMS: Sweden: Robin Olsen; Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Marcus Danielson; Ludwig Augustinsson, Sebastian Larsson (captain), Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Kristoffer Olsson; Alexander Isak, Marcus Berg

Slovakia: Martin Dubravka; Peter Pekarik, Lubomir Satka, Milan Skriniar, Martin Koscelnik, Ondrej Duda, Patrik Hrosovsky, Tomas Hubocan, Marek Hamsik (captain), Juraj Kucka; Robert Mak

