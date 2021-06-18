Women's Test: India 29/1 at lunch after England enforce follow-on on 3rd Day

Indian women were 29 for one at lunch after being forced to follow-on by England on the third day of the one-off Test here on Friday.

Debutant Shafali Verma (20 batting) once again looked in great touch as she only dealt in boundaries. But other opener Smriti Mandhana (8) was dismissed by Katherone Brunt after she edged one at slips.

Advertisement

Resuming at overnight score of 187 for 5, India were all out for 231 with 165 runs short of England's first innings score of 396.

For India, all-rounder Deepti Sharma (29 not out) was the only lower-middle order batter to put up some fight as others were all dismissed cheaply.

From 167 for no loss, India lost eight wickets for 30 runs with left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone getting 4 for 88.

Brief Scores: Eng Women: 396/9 decl Ind Women: 231 (Shafali Verma 96, Smriti Mandhana 78, Mithali Raj 2, Sophie Ecclestone 4/88) and (f/o) 29/1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)