Ministry extends deadline for submission of National Sports Awards applications

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 18:05 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@IndiaSports)
  • Country:
  • India

The Sports Ministry on Friday extended the deadline to submit applications for this year's National Sports Awards by a week, enabling the online process to continue till June 28. Earlier the last date of submission of nominations and applications was fixed at June 21.

''...it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of applications from 21st June, 2021 to 28th June, 2021,'' read a circular issued by Under Secretary to the Government of India, Sudershan Garlapati. The Sports Ministry had on May 20 invited applications for the national sports awards, allowing eligible athletes, coaches, universities and other entities to self-nominate and apply online for a second year running because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Till 2019, applicants needed recommendations to be able to apply but the condition was waived off last year as the COVID-19 lockdown prevented smooth movement of people.

Last year, 74 recipients were bestowed with the awards.

The prize money was also increased significantly with the Khel Ratna awardees receiving Rs 25 lakh, Arjuna awardees Rs 15 lakh, Dhronacharya (Lifetime) Rs 15 lakh, and Dhyanchand winners Rs 10 lakh.

In an unprecedented move, cricketer Rohit Sharma, women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, paralympian Mariyappan Thangavelu and TT player Manika Batra were jointly awarded the Khel Ratna last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

