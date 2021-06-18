Scoreboard: Lunch-Day 3, IND WOM vs ENG WOM

Scoreboard at lunch on day 3 of the one-off Test between England Women and India Women here on Friday.

England Women 1st innings: 396-9 decl India Women 1st Innings: Smriti Mandhana c K Brunt b N Sciver 78 Shafali Verma c A Shrubsole b Kate Cross 96 Punam Raut lbw b H Knight 2 Shikha Pandey c and b H Knight 0 Mithali c Beaumont b Ecclestone 2 Harmanpreet Kaur lbw b Ecclestone 4 Deepti Sharma not out 29 Taniya Bhatia lbw b Ecclestone 0 Sneh Rana c A Jones b Ecclestone 2 Pooja Vastrakar b K Brunt 12 Goswami b A Shrubsole 1 Extras: (B-4, LB-1, W-0) 5 Total: (All out, 81.2 Overs) 231 Fall of Wickets: 167-1, 179-2, 179-3, 183-4, 183-5, 187-6, 187-7, 197-8, 230-9, 231-10 Bowler: K Brunt 11-2-42-1, Shrubsole 10.2-2-18-1, N Sciver 10-3-22-1, Kate Cross 12-4-40-1, Ecclestone 26-5-88-4, H Knight 11-8-7-2, Sophia Dunkley 1-0-9-0. India Women 2nd Innings: 29-1 (f/o) Smriti Mandhana c N Sciver b K Brunt 8 Shafali Verma batting 20 Extras: (W-1) 1 Total: 29 (1 wkts, 4.3 Overs) Fall of Wickets: 29-1 Bowler: Katherine Brunt 2.3-0-18-1, Anya Shrubsole 2-0-11-0.

