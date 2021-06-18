Sisodia reviews progress of upcoming Delhi Sports University

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday reviewed the progress of the upcoming Delhi Sports University.

He said the university will have world-class facilities and provide exceptional training to budding sportspersons.

Advertisement

''The Delhi Sports University shall be a unique institution in the world of sports, and shall confer degrees up to the PhD level. Till now, irrespective of the accolades they win in sports, sportspersons need to choose another discipline to get an academic degree. Otherwise, applying for a job becomes difficult. Now, sportspersons will not need a degree in any other discipline,'' Sisodia said in the review meeting.

''They shall be conferred degrees based on their sporting performance. A team of the university shall decide on the course structures, after due consideration of various sports,'' he said.

The minister said through Delhi Sports University, the government's aim is to train players who will bring home 50 gold medals from the Olympics.

''The university shall make India proud in the field of sports, globally. It shall nurture players to showcase India's sporting potential at international tournaments and bring umpteen medals to the country,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)