Women's Test: Post-lunch session resumes after rain delay

They added just 44 runs in 21.2 overs for the loss of last five wickets in their first innings on Friday.

PTI | Bristol | Updated: 18-06-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 18:53 IST
The second session of the third day in the one-off Test between India Women and England Women resumed after a rain delay of around 30 minutes here on Friday.

Light drizzle forced the delay after India reached 29 for 1 in their second innings at lunch following-on.

Debutant Shafali Verma was batting beautifully on 20 off just 14 balls, with the help of 5 boundaries.

India were bowled out for 231 in 81.2 overs in reply to England's 396 for 9 declared on the second day on Thursday. They added just 44 runs in 21.2 overs for the loss of last five wickets in their first innings on Friday. India are still trailing by 136 runs with nine second innings wickets in hand.

