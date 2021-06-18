WTC final: Inspection at 7:30pm IST in Southampton
With rain playing spoilsport, the first session of the opening day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was washed off. And with rain finally stopping in the second session, an inspection will take place at 3pm local time -- 7
- Country:
- United Kingdom
With rain playing spoilsport, the first session of the opening day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was washed off. And with rain finally stopping in the second session, an inspection will take place at 3pm local time -- 7:30 pm IST. Taking to Twitter, BCCI wrote: "UPDATE -- It has stopped raining and there will be an inspection at 3 PM local and 7.30 PM IST. #WTC21."
While the covers are still on in Southampton, there has been no rain for the last 45 minutes. R. Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan took to Twitter to share the video of the ground along with her kids and wrote, "Rain has stopped. Fans are happy. I can hear the dol and happy singing. And @ashwinravi99 is going to do what he needs to do -- have lunch." Earlier, India's spin spearhead R. Ashwin also shared the view of Ageas Bowl when it was raining in the morning before the scheduled start of play. "The camera also has a raincoat," wrote Ashwin on Instagram while sharing a video of the ground.
Rain is forecasted on all five days of the game and that has seen the ICC add a reserve day on June 23. In case of a no-result, the Test Championship title will be shared. "The Reserve Day has been scheduled to ensure five full days of play, and it will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. There will be no additional day's play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario," the ICC release on the playing conditions read. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Defendants in New Zealand volcano eruption tragedy case seek more time for pleas
Cricket-England trail New Zealand by 267 runs after Conway notches double ton
Cricket-England trail New Zealand by 267 runs after Conway shines with double ton
Cricket-Conway hits double ton as New Zealand post 378 in first innings
Cricket-New Zealand lose wickets before lunch against England