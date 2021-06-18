Left Menu

Women's Test: India 83/1 at tea after England enforce follow-on on Day 3

PTI | Bristol | Updated: 18-06-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 20:46 IST
Women's Test: India 83/1 at tea after England enforce follow-on on Day 3
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Indian women's cricket team was 83 for one at tea after being forced to follow-on by England women on the third day of the one-off Test here on Friday.

Debutant Shafali Verma (55 batting) once again looked in great touch but other opener Smriti Mandhana (8) departed early.

Deepti Sharma (18 batting) was the other unbeaten batter at the crease.

Earlier, resuming at overnight score of 187 for 5, India were all out for 231 in their first innings, 165 runs short of England's first innings score of 396.

For India, all-rounder Deepti Sharma (29 not out) was the only lower-middle order batter to put up some fight as others were all dismissed cheaply.

From 167 for no loss, India lost eight wickets for 30 runs with left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone getting 4 for 88.

Brief Scores: Eng Women: 396/9 decl Ind Women: 231 and 83 for 1 in 24.3 overs (Shafali Verma 55 not out; Katherine Brunt 1/21).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021