Left Menu

Olympic silver medalist Luvo Manyonga banned for 4 years

Olympic long jump silver medalist Luvo Manyonga was banned for four years on Friday over missed doping tests and will miss the next two Summer Games.Track and fields Athletics Integrity Unit said Manyonga had three violations of so-called whereabouts rules in a one-year period.

PTI | Monaco | Updated: 18-06-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 21:08 IST
Olympic silver medalist Luvo Manyonga banned for 4 years
  • Country:
  • Monaco

Olympic long jump silver medalist Luvo Manyonga was banned for four years on Friday over missed doping tests and will miss the next two Summer Games.

Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit said Manyonga had three violations of so-called whereabouts rules in a one-year period. The South African missed one doping test in 2019 and had two failures in 2020 to file details where he could be found to give samples.

The 2017 world champion’s four-year ban runs into December 2024, including the Tokyo Olympics next month and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The usual two-year ban for whereabouts violations was doubled because it was the 30-year-old Manyonga’s second doping case. He tested positive for methamphetamine and was banned in 2012 for 18 months.

The published verdict in Manyonga’s latest disciplinary case said the athlete and his lawyer did not respond to requests to take part in a hearing last month.

Manyonga took silver at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and won the world title one year later in London with a leap of 8.48 meters. He placed fourth defending his title in 2019 in Doha, Qatar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021