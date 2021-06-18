Left Menu

Cricket-Rain washes out opening day of WTC final in Southampton

Rain washed out the entire opening day's play in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) between India and New Zealand at the Hampshire Bowl on Friday. Not even the coin toss could take place as the square stayed under cover throughout the day.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 21:10 IST
Cricket-Rain washes out opening day of WTC final in Southampton

Rain washed out the entire opening day's play in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) between India and New Zealand at the Hampshire Bowl on Friday.

Not even the coin toss could take place as the square stayed under cover throughout the day. Better weather has been forecast for the weekend with play set to begin at 0930 GMT on Saturday. Organisers have anyway allocated a reserve day to make up for lost time.

The one-off match marks the culmination of a two-year cycle of the inaugural WTC, launched in 2019 to create a pinnacle event for test cricket. India went with both their spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin while veteran Ishant Sharma was picked as the third seamer ahead of Mohammed Siraj in their five-man attack.

New Zealand, led by Kane Williamson, are yet to reveal their playing XI. "We'll have to wait and see when we get the chance to have a look at the wicket," opener Tom Latham said. "I'm sure Kane and (coach Gary) Stead have a few contingencies in plan."

"Hopefully the weather clears and both teams will be looking forward to getting out there," added Latham, 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021