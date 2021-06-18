Soccer-Eriksen discharged after successful operation for heart-starter implant

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital after a successful operation, days after he collapsed on the pitch during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener, the Danish football association said on Friday.

Eriksen had a heart-starter device implanted after his collapse due to a cardiac arrest. His life was saved when CPR was administered to him on the pitch and his heart was re-started with a defibrillator before he was taken to hospital

