Soccer-Eriksen discharged after successful operation for heart-starter implant

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 21:49 IST
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital after a successful operation, days after he collapsed on the pitch during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener, the Danish football association said on Friday.

Eriksen had a heart-starter device implanted after his collapse due to a cardiac arrest. His life was saved when CPR was administered to him on the pitch and his heart was re-started with a defibrillator before he was taken to hospital

