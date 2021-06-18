Soccer-Scotland set for four changes against England

England look set to be unchanged for their Euro 2020 clash with Scotland on Friday but visiting coach Steve Clarke is expected to make four changes in response to their disappointing opening match defeat by the Czech Republic.

Stephen O'Donnell, Liam Cooper, Ryan Christie and Lyndon Dykes are all out, with key defender Kieran Tierney - available after missing the opener with a calf injury - Callum McGregor, James Forrest and striker Che Adams stepping into the starting side. Having failed to spark in the 2-0 defeat by the Czechs at Hampden Park, Clarke will be hoping the changes inject some energy into Scotland for the daunting challenge of taking on Group D favourites England at Wembley.

England coach Gareth Southgate said this week that centre back Harry Maguire was fully recovered from an ankle injury but he would resist the temptation to throw him in from the start against the Scots.

