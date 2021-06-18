Soccer-Eriksen discharged after successful operation for heart-starter implant

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital following a successful operation, days after he collapsed on the pitch during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener, the Danish Football Association (DBU) said on Friday.

Eriksen had a heart-starter device implanted after his collapse due to a cardiac arrest during Denmark's first Group B game against Finland in Copenhagen on Saturday. The 29-year-old's life was saved when CPR was administered to him on the pitch and his heart was re-started with a defibrillator before he was taken to hospital.

Advertisement

"Thank you for the massive number of greetings, it has been incredible to see and feel," Eriksen, who plays his club football at Italian champions Inter Milan, said in a statement. "The operation went well and I am doing well under the circumstances. It was really great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night. No need to say that I will be cheering on them on Monday against Russia."

Eriksen visited his team mates at their training base in the coastal town of Helsingor, about 45 km from the Parken Stadium where he collapsed, and the DBU said he would be going home to spend time with his family. Denmark lost their second consecutive game at the Euros against Belgium despite taking an early lead in Copenhagen on Thursday, losing 2-1 to sit bottom of the group.

The match was stopped in the 10th minute as both teams joined the 25,000-strong crowd for a minute's applause as a tribute to the playmaker. Eriksen's collapse shocked millions of viewers around the world. The game against Finland was suspended for nearly two hours and, when it eventually resumed, Denmark lost 1-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)