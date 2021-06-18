Women's Test: India 83/1 at stumps on Day 3, trail by 82 runs

The Indian women's cricket team was 83 for one at stumps after following-on on the third day of the one-off Test against England here on Friday.

Debutant Shafali Verma once again looked in great touch as she remained not out on 55 off 68 deliveries when the day's play ended after the final session was washed out.

Deepti Sharma (18 batting) was the other unbeaten batter at the crease. Senior opener Smriti Mandhana (8) departed early in the morning session.

Earlier, resuming at overnight score of 187 for 5, India were all out for 231 in their first innings, 165 runs short of England's first innings score of 396.

For India, all-rounder Deepti Sharma (29 not out) was the only lower-middle order batter to put up some fight as others were all dismissed cheaply.

From 167 for no loss, India lost eight wickets for 30 runs with left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone getting 4 for 88.

Brief Scores: England Women: 396/9 decl India Women: 231 and 83 for 1 in 24.3 overs (Shafali Verma 55 not out, Deepti Sharma 18 not out; Katherine Brunt 1/21).

