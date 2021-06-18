Sports News Roundup: Osaka pulls out of Wimbledon but aims for Olympics; D-backs take record 23rd consecutive road loss and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Verstappen keeps Mercedes behind in French GP practice

Advertisement

Red Bull's Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen pushed Mercedes off the top of the timesheets in French Grand Prix practice on Friday with the battle between the teams looking as close as ever. The 23-year-old Dutch driver lapped Le Castellet's Paul Ricard circuit in one minute 32.872 seconds in the afternoon, 0.008 quicker than Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas who led the first session with a lap of 1:33.448.

Cycling-Ineos chief Brailsford promises attacking Tour after announcing line-up

Ineos Grenadiers chief Dave Brailsford promised an aggressive strategy at the Tour de France after the British team named its line-up for the race on Friday. Last year's surprise Giro d'Italia winner Tao Geoghegan Hart will make his Tour de France debut while 2018 champion Geraint Thomas is also in the eight-man squad.

Olympics-No spectators 'least risky' option for Tokyo 2020, experts say

Japanese medical experts said on Friday that banning spectators at the Olympics was the least risky option for holding the Games, even as they appeared resigned to the possibility of fans in venues during the COVID-19 pandemic. The government and Tokyo 2020 organisers have for months held off deciding whether domestic spectators will be allowed - overseas fans are already banned - underscoring their desire to salvage the event amid deep public opposition.

Golf-Oosthuizen completes first round in share of U.S. Open lead

South African Louis Oosthuizen returned to Torrey Pines early on Friday to put the finishing touches on his first round with a pair of pars that left him in a two-way share of the U.S. Open lead with Russell Henley. After early-morning fog on Thursday caused a 90-minute delay to the start of play at the year's penultimate major, Oosthuizen was among the 36 players who were still on the course and unable to complete the round before play was halted due to darkness.

Soccer-Eriksen discharged after successful operation for heart-starter implant

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital following a successful operation, days after he collapsed on the pitch during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener, the Danish Football Association (DBU) said on Friday. Eriksen had a heart-starter device implanted after his collapse due to a cardiac arrest during Denmark's first Group B game against Finland in Copenhagen on Saturday.

Soccer-Hazard, De Bruyne, Witsel to all start Belgium's next Euro game

Captain Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel will all start Belgium's next European Championship match against Finland in St Petersburg on Monday, coach Roberto Martinez said. The trio all battled with injury ahead of the tournament but showed their value to Belgium's cause in Thursday's 2-1 win over Denmark, coming on to turn around the team's fortunes after Belgium had trailed at half-time in Copenhagen.

Tennis-Osaka pulls out of Wimbledon but aims for Olympics

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from this month's Wimbledon championships for personal reasons but her agent said on Thursday that the world number two will be ready for the Tokyo Olympics. Japan's Osaka quit the French Open last month following her first-round victory after organisers fined her $15,000 and threatened her with expulsion from the tournament when she refused to attend mandatory post-match press conferences.

Soccer-UEFA has contingency plan for London-scheduled Euro 2020 final

UEFA has a contingency plan to replace Wembley as host stadium of the Euro 2020 final unless Britain agrees to exempt travelling foreign fans from 10-day quarantine rules, the European soccer governing body said on Friday. Tournament organisers have been in negotiations with the UK government since it postponed plans to end COVID-19 restrictions on June 21 because of the rapid spread of the more infectious Delta variant.

MLB roundup: D-backs take record 23rd consecutive road loss

The Arizona Diamondbacks sustained a major league modern-era record 23rd consecutive defeat Thursday afternoon, falling victim to Kevin Gausman's sharp pitching and Curt Casali's big offensive day in a 10-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants. The Diamondbacks claimed the record for themselves after they had matched the infamous feats of the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and 1963 New York Mets on Wednesday night.

Soccer-Dominating ball fundamental weapon against Germany, says Santos

Portugal coach Fernando Santos has urged his side to starve Germany of the ball as they target a second consecutive win in Euro 2020 in Saturday's blockbuster Group F game. Portugal won the last European Championship playing a mostly defensive game in which they rarely dominated the ball but Santos believes their best hope of keeping Germany at bay is to limit their ability to play passes in behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)