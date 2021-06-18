Delighted to watch fearlessness of Shafali Verma, says Virender Sehwag

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has lauded the fearlessness of debutant Shafali Verma in the ongoing Test match against England. "Day one of #WTCFinal2021 called off but enjoying watching Shafali Varma in the #INDWvsENGW Test. Delight to watch the fearlessness," Virender Sehwag tweeted after Day 1 of the WTC Final was washed off by rain in Southampton.

Shafali, who became the second-youngest woman to hit a fifty on Test debut in the first innings, has captured everyone's attention in a very short span of time. Former South African batter Johmari Logtenberg is still the youngest cricketer to smash a fifty on Test debut. After the restart of the play in Bristol during the second innings, the 17-year-old powered her way towards another half-century on debut for India and became the youngest player to score it in both innings of a Test.

England is well on the top of the ongoing game after India's remarkable collapse late last night continued into this morning. England needs to get through a talented India batting line-up again but their chances of victory are perhaps hampered for the present by the weather and Shafali Verma's knock. Earlier in the first inning, Shafali Verma smashed a 152-ball 96 to power her team past the 150-mark without losing any wickets. She along with Smriti Mandhana scripted the highest first-wicket partnership for India in Test matches against England. The previous best was 132 runs for the first wicket scored by Anju and Chanderkanta in 1999. (ANI)

