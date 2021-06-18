West Indies takes early wickets vs SA amid rain

West Indies won the toss, chose to bowl first and was rewarded with early South Africa wickets as light rain spiced up the pitch on the opening day of the second test on Friday.

Shannon Gabriel struck in the second over of the match and with his third ball after being recalled to the team, and pace partners Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales also had a wicket each to leave South Africa 44-3 at lunch in St. Lucia.

Advertisement

Captain Dean Elgar was 22 not out for the Proteas, who won the first test by an innings and 63 runs and are looking to seal the series in the second and final game.

But Aiden Markram (0), Keegan Petersen (7) and Rassie van der Dussen (4) had all departed as the ball swung and seamed around and West Indies was making the early running.

Markram flashed at a wide delivery from Gabriel (1-11) to be caught at backward point, Petersen edged to the slips off Seales (1-8) and Van der Dussen left a delivery from Roach (1-11) which jagged back and into his stumps.

Rain delayed the toss and also caused a short delay during the first session at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, where West Indies' decision to bowl first and use those helpful conditions initially paid off.

West Indies made two changes in an attempt to save the series, with Gabriel and Kieran Powell in for Rahkeem Cornwall and Nkrumah Bonner. Gabriel immediately boosted the home team's pace attack, while batsman Powell had already replaced Bonner in the first test as a concussion substitute.

South Africa kept with its winning lineup, meaning no recall for batsman and limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma.

Cricket West Indies said a small number of fans would be allowed into the stadium for this test, although they had to be fully vaccinated to attend. A maximum of 400 spectators per day would be allowed, CWI said, the first fans to attend an international cricket game in the Caribbean since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tickets will be free but fans must present vaccination documents to gain entry. The stands were still largely empty around the ground for the first session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)