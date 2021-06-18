Left Menu

Motorcycling-MotoGP retires Dupasquier's race number 50

MotoGP announced on Friday the retirement of Jason Dupasquier's race number after the Swiss Moto3 rider died in a crash at Italy's Mugello circuit last month. Dupasquier, 19, died after a crash in qualifying for the Italian Moto3 Grand Prix involving three bikes. Yamaha's Quartararo later dedicated his record MotoGP qualifying lap to the Swiss rider.

Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

MotoGP announced on Friday the retirement of Jason Dupasquier's race number after the Swiss Moto3 rider died in a crash at Italy's Mugello circuit last month. The number 50 was retired in a ceremony ahead of the weekend's German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring, with a trophy presented to his team.

The ceremony was attended by riders from across the paddock and all categories, including Spain's eight-time world champion Marc Marquez and France's current MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo. Dupasquier, 19, died after a crash in qualifying for the Italian Moto3 Grand Prix involving three bikes.

Yamaha's Quartararo later dedicated his record MotoGP qualifying lap to the Swiss rider.

