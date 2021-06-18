Left Menu

Rublev, Auger-Aliassime into Halle grass semis

Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger-Aliassime showed good form ahead of Wimbledon as they reached the semifinals of the grass-court Halle Open on Friday.Rublev beat 37-year-old German Philipp Kohlschreiber, the 2011 winner, 7-6 4 6-2 after losing in his last two tour quarterfinals on the Barcelona and Rome clay.Rublev, seeded fourth, was the only seeded player among the eight quarterfinalists.

PTI | Halle | Updated: 18-06-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 23:52 IST
Rublev, Auger-Aliassime into Halle grass semis
  • Country:
  • Austria

Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger-Aliassime showed good form ahead of Wimbledon as they reached the semifinals of the grass-court Halle Open on Friday.

Rublev beat 37-year-old German Philipp Kohlschreiber, the 2011 winner, 7-6 (4) 6-2 after losing in his last two tour quarterfinals on the Barcelona and Rome clay.

Rublev, seeded fourth, was the only seeded player among the eight quarterfinalists. It was the first time in the Halle tournament's 28-year history that only one seeded player reached that stage.

The Russian goes on to play Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili after he eliminated Lloyd Harris 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Up-and-coming Canadian Auger-Aliassime reached back-to-back semifinals with a 6-3, 6-2 win over U.S. qualifier Marcos Giron. Auger-Aliassime lost the Stuttgart final to Marin Cilic last week but responded by knocking out Roger Federer in the second round in Halle.

Auger-Aliassime's next opponent is Ugo Humbert, who needed 2 1/2 hours to beat Sebastian Korda 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Now you can personalize Series X controllers with Xbox Design Lab

Now you can personalize Series X controllers with Xbox Design Lab

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021