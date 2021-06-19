Left Menu

Tennis-Berrettini beats Evans to set up De Minaur semi at Queen's

Top seed Matteo Berrettini saw off a spirited challenge from home favourite Dan Evans to win 7-6(5) 6-3 and reach the semi-finals of the Queen's Club championships on Friday. Having claimed a tight opening set tiebreak, Berrettini broke Evans' serve in the eighth game of the second set before closing out victory on serve. "The conditions were really tough, windy and cold, so I took time to adapt a little bit.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-06-2021 01:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 01:18 IST
Tennis-Berrettini beats Evans to set up De Minaur semi at Queen's
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Top seed Matteo Berrettini saw off a spirited challenge from home favourite Dan Evans to win 7-6(5) 6-3 and reach the semi-finals of the Queen's Club championships on Friday. Italian Berrettini, who reached his third ATP Tour semi on grass, will face Australian fourth seed Alex de Minaur who fought back to beat big-serving Croat Marin Cilic 3-6 6-3 6-4.

In a match delayed by 4-1/2 hours due to rain, Berrettini struck 13 aces and won 81% of his first-serve points in a clinical display. Having claimed a tight opening set tiebreak, Berrettini broke Evans' serve in the eighth game of the second set before closing out victory on serve.

"The conditions were really tough, windy and cold, so I took time to adapt a little bit. I am pretty happy with my performance," world number nine Berrettini said. "The court condition was really good. I expected slippery conditions, but it was like yesterday.

"I came here to win the tournament, that is my goal. Now I am two steps away," he added. In an all-British quarter-final, Cameron Norrie cruised past teenage wildcard Jack Draper 6-3 6-3.

Norrie will meet either Canadian second seed Denis Shapovalov or American Frances Tiafoe, whose match was suspended due to bad light after Shapovalov won the first set 6-3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Now you can personalize Series X controllers with Xbox Design Lab

Now you can personalize Series X controllers with Xbox Design Lab

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021